Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Puducherry vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Puducherry will take on Sikkim in the 50th match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday, November 27, at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

Both teams are placed in Group A this season. Puducherry have won one out of two matches, while Sikkim are yet to register a victory. They are placed in the last two positions in the standings.

Puducherry faced Saurashtra in their last game and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The latter were bundled out for 222 runs in 48.5 overs. Harvik Desai and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scored half-centuries for the batting side. Gaurav Yadav and Sagar Udeshi picked up three wickets each for Puducherry.

Puducherry could score only 142 runs before getting all out in 49 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik was the highest scorer with 48 runs off 94 deliveries.

Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja shined with the ball for Saurashtra and took three wickets each.

Sikkim took on Tripura in their previous outing and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Tripura posted a massive total of 300/9 in 50 overs. Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, and Bikramjit Debnath scored half-centuries for the team. Palzor Tamang and Sumit Singh took three wickets each for the former.

Sikkim scored 91/4 in 25 overs before the match was interrupted due to rain. Tripura were declared the winner by 68 runs based on the VJD method.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Puducherry vs Sikkim, Match 50, Group A

Date and Time: November 27, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Puducherry vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The surface in Alur will provide ample support to the bowlers and might produce a low-scoring game. The team batting first in the last three games here have failed to cross the 200-run mark.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy and might improve as the match progresses.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Jay Pande, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Udeshi, Aravind Akash, Abin Mathew

Sikkim

Arun Chettri, James Lepcha (wk), Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Saurav Prasad, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla

Puducherry vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Puducherry will start this match as favorites with the likes of former IPL players Paras Dogra and Arun Karthik in their ranks.

They are in a better position than Sikkim so far and had a decent outing in Alur last time.

Prediction: Puducherry to win the match.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A