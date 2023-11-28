Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Railways vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Railways will face Sikkim in a Round 4, Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, on Wednesday, November 29.

Railways faced their second loss of the season in their last game against table-toppers Mumbai. The Mumbai batters unleashed an onslaught on the Railways bowlers, setting them a formidable target of 324 runs. With the exception of a couple of bowlers, the rest managed to take one wicket each.

In reply, Vivek Singh, the opening batter, provided a strong start with a commendable 95-run innings. Mohammad Saif contributed with 32 runs, and skipper Upendra Yadav played a brilliant knock, scoring 102 off 70 balls. Despite their efforts, the middle and lower-middle order couldn't quite make significant contributions, ending the game 26 runs short.

Meanwhile, Sikkim are having a terrible campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Having lost three games in a row, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Puducherry defeated them in the most recent game by 8 wickets.

Railways vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Railways vs Sikkim, Round 3, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Railways vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur has favored bowlers, particularly in the last three matches. In the first halves of these games, 28 wickets were claimed, while in the latter halves, 19 wickets fell. The average first innings score at this venue hovers between 230-240 runs.

Considering these statistics, batters need to be careful with their shot selection, while bowlers can expect favorable conditions in both halves of the upcoming game. The chasing teams have won two games here.

Railways vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

The temperature at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur is expected to be 23°C with mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of precipitation at 4%, and humidity at 79%. The wind speed is around 14 km/h at 10:00 am on Wednesday.

Railways vs Sikkim Probable Xl

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Sharma.

Sikkim

Ankur Malik, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Lee Yong Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Palzor Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Pranesh Chettri, Rahul Tamang, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh.

Railways vs Sikkim Prediction

Railways and Sikkim have never encountered each other in previous editions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even though Railways have had a less than satisfactory season with one win, they are favorites against Sikkim, who have faced three consecutive losses.

Considering the experience, Railways appear to be the stronger team on paper and are expected to have the upper hand in the upcoming match against Sikkim.

Prediction: Railways are expected to win the game.

Railways vs Sikkim Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A