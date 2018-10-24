×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Virat Kohli: An alien amidst humans!

Uday Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
160   //    24 Oct 2018, 19:09 IST


Kohli is a modern day great
Kohli is a modern day great

Virat Kohli, the name itself can be added as a synonym for dynamism. The scintillating high-spirited cricketing legend unlike any we have seen before. The man who wears heart on his sleeves. A man who has taken the cricketing world by storm with his ruthless attitude, mercurial temperament, audacious record-breaking ability, insane athletism and awe-inspiring captaincy. So what makes him a supernatural being?

A natural born successor to Sachin Tendulkar, who is not going to stop until he accomplishes everything there is for a batsman to. He has surely filled in the void that is left open every quarter of a century. A void that had been created after Sir Vivian Richards left cricket was filled by Sachin Tendulkar, and after the Little Master left the field forever, Virat Kohli jumped on the bandwagon!

Kohli has not only proven himself him an alien with his abnormal statistics as a batsman but also as the one who controls the happiness index of this country; just like Sachin did.

Averaging in excess of 59 in ODIs, 54 in Tests and 48 in T20s and striking in excess of 90 ODIs and high 130s T20s; is no joke. The record is almost unparalleled in modern-day cricketing history. It's unimaginable for a good number of players.

He is the man who has run chases for his breakfast. Run chasing is like a cakewalk for this man and it's the same every single time. 22 hundreds in ODIs while chasing only adds to rumours of him being an inhabitant of a place that's outside of this natural world. His ability is insuperable in every sense of the word.

"Taking challenges comes naturally to me being from Delhi", Kohli had said once in an interview. When it comes to taking on the challenge, there has never been a better batsman than him for quite some time now.

The fans must be having a fond memory of his performance in the Adelaide Test in 2014. He scored two centuries in two innings. He believes his best hundred came during that unusual chase which he went for. Although he failed to take his team past the finish line, it tells a lot about him. A man who had come out from a disastrous overseas tour in England, suddenly started dictating terms to Aussies. It takes a lot of courage and self-belief to do that. It was something rare in Indian cricket, especially in overseas encounters.

Sir Viv once said that Virat reminds him of himself! That's the best compliment that Kohli will ever get probably in his entire career. Maybe it was after that Hobart blitz!. It's befitting, because both of them have never respected the bowlers anyway.

With 37 and 24 hundreds in ODIs and Tests respectively at the age of 29, Kohli is undoubtedly the player of this decade, and with at least a half a dozen years to go in his career, it's almost inevitable that the fans are all set to witness more and more insane stuff on cricket field by this Indian demigod!

With "in your face" kind of attitude, captain Kohli has done an incredible job. He has taken Indian cricket to a more fitter state than ever before. With the number of hundreds he has scored as a captain, he is only behind Ponting now.

However, Virat Kohli's international career can not only be confined to "run machine" status; but as someone who brought a new dimension to the game. His aura that has spread across boundaries not only as a cricketing great but as a fitness freak, has lead to many hitting the gym, especially in India.

We can only wish that this impassioned and ardent lover of the game of cricket keeps entertaining us in the years to come. We can only thank him for all that he has given and is going to give to this wonderful game of cricket. 

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Uday Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket aficionado.
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Ultimate Professional
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli should prefer Rayudu and Pandey over...
RELATED STORY
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli continues to break new barriers
RELATED STORY
5 active batsmen with the most number of Test centuries
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Captain Kohli should find a way to give...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Why Kohli should not rest...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies First ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 179/3 (25.4 ov)
LIVE
Windies need 143 runs to win from 24.2 overs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us