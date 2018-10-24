Virat Kohli: An alien amidst humans!

Kohli is a modern day great

Virat Kohli, the name itself can be added as a synonym for dynamism. The scintillating high-spirited cricketing legend unlike any we have seen before. The man who wears heart on his sleeves. A man who has taken the cricketing world by storm with his ruthless attitude, mercurial temperament, audacious record-breaking ability, insane athletism and awe-inspiring captaincy. So what makes him a supernatural being?

A natural born successor to Sachin Tendulkar, who is not going to stop until he accomplishes everything there is for a batsman to. He has surely filled in the void that is left open every quarter of a century. A void that had been created after Sir Vivian Richards left cricket was filled by Sachin Tendulkar, and after the Little Master left the field forever, Virat Kohli jumped on the bandwagon!

Kohli has not only proven himself him an alien with his abnormal statistics as a batsman but also as the one who controls the happiness index of this country; just like Sachin did.

Averaging in excess of 59 in ODIs, 54 in Tests and 48 in T20s and striking in excess of 90 ODIs and high 130s T20s; is no joke. The record is almost unparalleled in modern-day cricketing history. It's unimaginable for a good number of players.

He is the man who has run chases for his breakfast. Run chasing is like a cakewalk for this man and it's the same every single time. 22 hundreds in ODIs while chasing only adds to rumours of him being an inhabitant of a place that's outside of this natural world. His ability is insuperable in every sense of the word.

"Taking challenges comes naturally to me being from Delhi", Kohli had said once in an interview. When it comes to taking on the challenge, there has never been a better batsman than him for quite some time now.

The fans must be having a fond memory of his performance in the Adelaide Test in 2014. He scored two centuries in two innings. He believes his best hundred came during that unusual chase which he went for. Although he failed to take his team past the finish line, it tells a lot about him. A man who had come out from a disastrous overseas tour in England, suddenly started dictating terms to Aussies. It takes a lot of courage and self-belief to do that. It was something rare in Indian cricket, especially in overseas encounters.

Sir Viv once said that Virat reminds him of himself! That's the best compliment that Kohli will ever get probably in his entire career. Maybe it was after that Hobart blitz!. It's befitting, because both of them have never respected the bowlers anyway.

With 37 and 24 hundreds in ODIs and Tests respectively at the age of 29, Kohli is undoubtedly the player of this decade, and with at least a half a dozen years to go in his career, it's almost inevitable that the fans are all set to witness more and more insane stuff on cricket field by this Indian demigod!

With "in your face" kind of attitude, captain Kohli has done an incredible job. He has taken Indian cricket to a more fitter state than ever before. With the number of hundreds he has scored as a captain, he is only behind Ponting now.

However, Virat Kohli's international career can not only be confined to "run machine" status; but as someone who brought a new dimension to the game. His aura that has spread across boundaries not only as a cricketing great but as a fitness freak, has lead to many hitting the gym, especially in India.

We can only wish that this impassioned and ardent lover of the game of cricket keeps entertaining us in the years to come. We can only thank him for all that he has given and is going to give to this wonderful game of cricket.