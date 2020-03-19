Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and other Indian cricket stars take to social media to express support for Janta curfew

The Indian Prime Minister addressed the country and informed them of an upcoming Janta curfew.

Several Indian cricket stars took to social media to show their support for the cause amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Virat Kohli in an India training session

On the eve of Thursday, 19th March 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the whole nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He spoke of a Janta curfew on Sunday, March 22, wherein all citizens are expected to stay indoors between 7 am and 9 pm.

Speaking on the curfew, Modi said,

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out."

The Prime Minister also spoke of the appreciation that people in the medical industry and other members working through such situations deserve. The 69-year-old continued,

"On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping..."

Indian cricketers took to social media on the back of this nation-wide announcement to show their support to the Prime Minister and to encourage all citizens to take the necessary precautions.

India captain Virat Kohli led the way in doing so and spoke about how it is essential to adhere to the safety regulations. He said, "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji!".

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Other renowned members of the cricket community such as the likes of Ravi Shashtri, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, and more have followed suit to laud the initiative taken up by the Prime Minister.

Here are some of the tweets from the cricket community:

Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

PM @narendramodi assures 1.3 billion Indians as #IndiaFightsCorona All should

a) PLEDGE to practice social distancing & maintain hygiene

b) Have PATIENCE through the next couple of weeks



Let's fulfill our National Duty & make #JantaCurfew a success.Spread the word.Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 19, 2020

As responsible citizens of the country, we need to do our part in our fight against Covid-19. Let’s follow the norms set up by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own safety.

Stay safe everyone!#IndiaFightsCorona — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 19, 2020

I liked the appeal from @narendramodi requesting the whole country to rise to the occasion. It is up to us to fight this together. Let us do all the simple things & ensure that the people who depend on us for their income are protected. Let us not be silly about large gatherings — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 19, 2020