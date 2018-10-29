Why Kohli should consider Manish Pandey in place of Rishabh Pant for the 4th ODI

Manish Pandey

With the 5-match ODI series against the West Indies tied at one win each, and with two matches to go, the Indian think-tank must select its best possible team for the crucial fourth ODI to be played in Mumbai.

A major reason for India losing the third ODI despite the usual Kohli heroics was the failure of India’s batting, especially of the middle order. The middle order consisting of Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, and MS Dhoni failed to rise to the occasion. With Kedar Jadhav set to come into the side straight away, there is a strong possibility of dropping Pant to accommodate Jadhav.

However, in the post-match interview, Kohli had hinted at the possibility of leaving out a bowler to accommodate Jadhav, in which case both MS Dhoni and Pant could continue to remain in the playing XI. In Rishabh Pant, Kohli is rightly looking at the explosive lower middle order batting option. There is no doubt that he has the wherewithal to provide Kohli’s side with just that – an explosive finish to the innings.

But in the few ODI matches that he has played so far though, Pant has shown a lack of maturity in reading the situation and playing accordingly. So, could Kohli possibly consider the option of trying out the twenty-nine-year-old Manish Pandey in his place? After all, Pandey has been a regular member of the Indian ODI squad for quite some time, even though his services have been rarely required in the playing eleven.

Manish Pandey may have flattered to deceive on many occasions. But he has a not-too-shabby average of around 37 in the 18 ODI innings he has played for India. He is also a terrific fielder. Even when he is not in the playing eleven, whenever any player gets injured in the field or needs rest, he is the first one to be called on the field to act as the substitute fielder.

In the role of substitute fielder too, he has pulled off some remarkable catches and saved many runs. And the very fact that the selectors and team management continue to select him in the squad, series after series, points at the possibility of him being very much in contention for a middle-order berth for next year’s ICC World Cup.

In such a scenario when Rishabh Pant is yet to mature into a dependable batsman, and with India looking for solidity in its middle order, it may be prudent on the part of Captain Kohli to bring in the more experienced Pandey in place of Pant for the fourth ODI.