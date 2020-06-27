Virat Kohli told me I need hunger to become No. 1 in right way: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya pointed out what makes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni tick.

Hardik Pandya has turned out in 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20s in his international career.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made good use of the time under lockdown and inactivity caused by it by interacting with young cricketers of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was joined by brother Krunal Pandya in the exercise as they passed on their pearls of wisdom to the young cricketers.

Hardik Pandya pointed out what makes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni tick and urged the youngsters to have an unquenchable thirst to become No. 1 in whatever they do but by being true to their own selves.

“At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It's up to you to decide whether you want to play with me in 10 year's time. It will be fun,” Hardik Pandya was quoted as saying by indiatoday.in.

Hardik Pandya said he was having a conversation with India skipper Virat Kohli a couple of days ago during which he asked his India captain something that he has never asked him: ‘What is the reason behind your excellence?’

“I was talking to Virat (Kohli) two days ago. I asked him something that I never asked him before. I asked him 'What is the reason behind your excellence?’

“He sent me a message. 'Your attitude is fine, everything is fine. Just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that kind of consistency. You have to have a great hunger to become No. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down but based on your hard work and merit you should set becoming No. 1 as your goal'.

“Then I came to know how he is as consistent as he is,” the 26-year-old all-rounder said.

Hardik Pandya has shined in both departments for India

Hardik Pandya made his debut with the Indian team back in 2016. He has turned out in 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20s in his international career – starring with both bat and ball for the nation.

Advertisement

He also quoted the examples of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, saying the star cricketers never like be No. 2 but they don't have a problem if they come second.

“Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni they are extremely consistent because they don't want to come 2nd but if they do, they don't have a problem with it. They will once again begin their work to become the No. 1.

“You have strive to be the best. If you're a bowler, you have to be the best. If you're training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself,” the Baroda-based cricketer said.