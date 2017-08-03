Virat Kohli takes to Twitter to wish Usain Bolt good luck on his journey after retirement

Twitter sends across farewell and good luck messages to The Fastest Ever.

by Umaima Saeed News 03 Aug 2017, 10:29 IST

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt trains ahead of his last global event in London

What’s the story?

The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, will be drawing curtains on his illustrious career after a decade long journey as a sprinter. And the IAAF World Championship in the UK, beginning on Friday, will be the Jamaican’s last international event. The 30-year-old’s ‘Puma Partner’ Virat Kohli thus took to Twitter to wish farewell to the eight-time Olympic star.

In the video message on the social networking site, the 28-year-old batsman said, "Hey, Usain! I know it's your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me."

Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket pic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Usain Bolt, who also endorses Puma like the Indian cricket captain, is a huge fan of cricket. Bolt also played against Yuvraj Singh in an exhibition match in 2014 and scored a 19-ball 45, which included five sixes.

The heart of the matter

The 1.94m tall athlete has not lost a final in any global event in the 100m since his international burst in 2008. Over the past nine years, Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles.

The renowned awards under his belt include Laureus Sportsman of the year award in 2017, Milliyet award for best world athlete of the year in 2010, BBC overseas sports personality of the year in 2008, 2009, 2012, Best track and field athlete ESPY award 2010, Best international athlete ESPY award 2009, 2013, 2017, among others.

What’s next?

The World Championships commences on Friday and Bolt would look to defend his 100m title one last time. This is the 16th edition of the global event, being held in the United Kingdom.

Not just Bolt’s, this will also be the last event of Great Britain's legendary distance runner Mo Farah.

Author’s take

The special video message on Twitter was a sweet gesture by the Indian captain, who also took the opportunity to endorse Puma in the same post. The two cornerstones of their respective sports are believed to share a good a camaraderie between each other, as was evident in Kohli’s special message.

