MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Analysing similarities and differences

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Feature
26   //    06 Nov 2018, 10:04 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the most popular cricketers on the planet
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the most popular cricketers on the planet

The era of Indian cricket started blossoming since the late 1990s. With Sourav Ganguly at the helm, it took off. The emergence of MS Dhoni took it to the next level. Both were different in style but they worked for the betterment of the Indian cricket.

Dhoni's shrewd leadership took Indian cricket to greater heights in all formats of cricket. He handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli when he thought it was appropriate. Kohli, as a captain, is now on a journey to take Indian cricket to its pinnacle. Here are the similarities and differences between the two captains.

#3 Approach to the game

ICC World T20 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
ICC World T20 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

After exploding into the stage with his brutal stroke-play, MS Dhoni started leading the Indian side just a few years into his career. He blossomed as a batsman, honed his wicket-keeping skills and mastered the art of leadership.

Dhoni was almost nonchalant in the way he approached the game of cricket. He was humble, calm and composed in the manner he played the sport. Hence, the nickname 'Captain Cool.'

Kohli, on the contrary, showed sparks of genius and talent when he debuted. It took him no time to realize this and since then, he has been on a journey towards greatness. As a leader and batsman, he has been ruthless. His approach is aggressive, confrontational and maybe even over-the-top.

#2 Overpowering the opposition

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Dhoni mastered the art of winning the games when it seemed the writing was on the wall for India. Batting at number 6, he turned matches on its head innumerable times. The self-confidence and composure that he exuded is yet to be seen in any other cricketer.

Kohli, on the other hand, takes matters into his own hands very early on. Batting at number 3 or 4 (depending on the format), he is proactive and leads from the front. He focuses on producing big scores and does not believe in leaving anything to chance.

