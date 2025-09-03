Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in the Asia Cup

The 2025 Asia Cup is all set to get underway in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format considering that the T20 World Cup will be held in 2027. The event has been held in the T20 format only twice before - 2016 and 2022.

Ad

Eight sides will be taking part in the 2025 Asia Cup and have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Arch-rivals India, Pakistan, hosts UAE and Oman are in Group A. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. The top two nations from the groups will make it to the Super Four round from where the top two sides will qualify for the final.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are among the superstars who have been part of the Asia Cup over the years. Ahead of the 2025 tournament, we compare their stats in the competition. With the upcoming event being played in the T20 version, we will cover the T20 stats of the players in greater detail.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in the Asia Cup?

Kohli has played 10 matches in the T20 Asia Cup. In nine innings, he has scored 429 runs at a healthy average of 85.80. The 36-year-old scored 153 runs in four innings in the 2016 edition, averaging 76.50 and 276 runs in five innings in 2022 at an average of 92.

Ad

In the ODI format of the tournament, Kohli has played 16 games and has scored 742 runs at an average of 61.83 and a strike rate of 99.73. He has four half-centuries and one hundred. Kohli's best of 183 came against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012 and featured 22 fours and a six.

Dhoni played five matches in the T20 version of the Asia Cup. In four innings in the 2016 edition, he scored 42 runs and did not have an average since he was unbeaten on all four occasions.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 16 742 61.83 99.73 183 1 4 MS Dhoni 19 648 64.80 87.68 109* 1 3

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Asia Cup ODI stats comparison)

The former India captain played 19 matches in the Asia Cup in the ODI format. In 16 innings, he scored 648 runs at an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 87.68, with one hundreds and three half-centuries. Dhoni's best of 109* came off 96 balls against Hong Kong in 2008, featuring six fours and as many sixes.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better strike rate in the Asia Cup?

In 10 matches (nine innings) in the T20 Asia Cup, Kohli had a strike rate of 132. The star batter had a strike rate of 110.86 from four innings in the 2016 edition and 147.59 from five innings in the 2022 edition.

Ad

In five matches (four innings) in the T20 Asia Cup, Dhoni had a strike rate of 280. He had a strike rate of 333.33 in his six-ball knock against Bangladesh in Mirpur in the 2016 edition.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Asia Cup?

In nine innings in the T20 Asia Cup, Kohli notched up four 50-plus scores - one hundred and three fifties. His best of 122* came off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2022. The knock featured 12 fours and six sixes as the Indian batting superstar ended his three-year century drought.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 10 429 85.80 132 122* 1 3 MS Dhoni 5 42 _ 280 20* 0 0

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Asia Cup T20I stats comparison)

In four innings in the T20 Asia Cup, Dhoni did not manage a single 50-plus score. It is understandable as he performed the role of a finisher. His best of 20* came off six balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in winning causes in the Asia Cup?

Kohli has featured in eight matches that India have won in the T20 Asia Cup. In seven innings, he has scored 369 runs, averaging 123 at a strike rate of 133.21. He has one hundred and two half-centuries, with a best of 122*, which came in a 101-run win against Afghanistan in Dubai in the 2022 edition.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 8 369 123 133.21 122* 1 2 MS Dhoni 5 42 _ 280 20* 0 0

Ad

(Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Asia Cup T20I stats comparison in wins)

India won all five matches that Dhoni played in the 2016 edition in Mirpur. As mentioned earlier, Dhoni did not have an average in the tournament since he wasn't dismissed even once in four innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news