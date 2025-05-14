Virat Kohli vs Rahul Dravid - comparing their stats after 123 Tests

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He is among the top Indian batters to have played the longest format of the game. Kohli announced his retirement just ahead of the five-match Test series against England in June.

His last Test series came during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Australia. In his last series, he could score only 190 runs from five Tests with a century in the opening Test in Perth.

Rahul Dravid, an absolute legend of the game, is also among the greatest players to have embraced the longest format across the globe. In his Test career, Dravid played 164 matches, amassing 13288 runs with 36 hundreds and 63 half-centuries.

Incidentally, Rahul Dravid also played his last Test and series against Australia in Australia in 2012. He scored 194 runs from four Tests in that series with just one half-century to his name.

With Virat Kohli now having quit the format, let us compare the stats of the two great players after 123 Test matches in their careers.

Virat Kohli vs Rahul Dravid comparison after 123 Test matches

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies at Kingston. As his illustrious career in the format comes to an end, he played 123 matches in whites for India and scored 9230 runs from 210 innings.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid's Test debut came in 1996 against England at the iconic Lord's ground. Dravid played 164 Tests and piled up 13288 runs in his career. However, from his first 123 Tests, Dravid had scored 10122 runs from 212 innings.

In terms of runs scored after 123 Tests, Dravid is clearly above Kohli in this comparison, having scored 892 runs more.

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 123 210 9230 Rahul Dravid 123 212 10122

#2 Average & Strike rate

Virat Kohli has largely batted in the middle order throughout his Test career for India. After 123 Tests, Kohli ended his career in the format with an average of 46.85 and a strike-rate of 55.57.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid ended his career after 164 Tests with an overall average of 52.31 and a strike-rate of 42.51. Dravid also batted predominantly in the middle order and at times in the lower middle order in his Test career. After 123 Tests, Dravid had an average of 54.42 and a strike-rate of 41.93.

While Kohli has a better strike-rate, Dravid was ahead of him with a better and impressive average.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 123 46.85 55.57 Rahul Dravid 123 54.42 41.93

#3 Captaincy

Virat Kohli captained India in 68 out of his 123 Tests. He managed to win 40 of these games and scored 5864 runs as Test captain at an average of 54.80. Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain till date.

Rahul Dravid led the Indian team in 25 Tests in his career, all of which came in his first 123 matches. He managed to win eight out of these 25 Tests and scored 1736 runs as Test captain at an average of 44.51.

Player Matches Win/Loss Runs Average Virat Kohli 68 40/17 5864 54.80 Rahul Dravid 25 8/6 1736 44.51

#4 Most 50 + scores in a winning cause

Virat Kohli has scored 4746 runs from his 123 Tests in a winning cause. India have won 62 out of the 123 Tests that he has played in. Kohli has also scored 14 hundreds and 16 fifties in a winning cause in his Test career.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid scored 3812 runs in wins from his first 123 Tests. India won 38 out of these 123 games. Dravid scored 10 hundreds and 14 half-centuries in a winning cause.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Virat Kohli 123 9230 4746 16/14 30 Rahul Dravid 123 13288 3812 10/14 24

#5 Away record

Virat Kohli played 68 Tests away from home in which he scored 4894 runs at an average of 41.13. Kohli scored 16 hundreds and 18 half-centuries in these away Tests.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid played 70 out of his first 123 Tests away from home. He scored 5992 runs at an average of 57.07 with 16 hundreds and 28 half-centuries in these Tests.

Player Runs Average Virat Kohli 4894 41.13 Rahul Dravid 5992 57.07

