"Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni," says Sunil Gavaskar

Bimarsh Adhikari FOLLOW ANALYST News 508 // 30 Oct 2018, 12:09 IST

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has felt the need of MS Dhoni in the Indian squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Gavaskar believes that Virat and the whole team can extract benefits from an experienced and a skillful cricketer like Dhoni, which would strengthen India's chances in the World Cup.

A lot of comments have been made by experts, analysts, and fans on the form and abilities of MS Dhoni, at the age of 37. MS has surely not lived up to the expectations of the fans at the present stage and hasn't met the standards he set for himself in the past.

However, the legendary former captain and batsman MS Dhoni still has a lot of extra things on offer for Indian cricket. MS has been assisting Virat in setting the fields, encouraging the bowlers and of course using the DRS sensibly and correctly.

"MSD is an absolute must for the 2019 World Cup. Virat needs Dhoni. There's no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that's when MSD comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi – telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It's a huge plus for Virat," Gavaskar said in his analysis.

Social media, fans, and followers have erupted after Dhoni was rested (or dropped) from the Indian T20I squad versus West Indies and Australia.

"But having said that, I believe, the way Rohit Sharma has come to the party as a captain, as a thinker, as a planner. He has been brilliant. With Rohit coming in and also Ajinkya Rahane, Virat has a couple more shoulders to lean on. Therefore, I think this [is a] move to have MS Dhoni take a break from T20I cricket," Gavaskar concluded.