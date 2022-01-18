Virender Sehwag to captain Indian Maharaja in Legends League Cricket: Reports

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was named the captain of the India Maharajas team in the Legends League Cricket (LLC T20) on Tuesday.

Mohammed Kaif has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team that's going to represent India in the tournament. India Maharajas has also appointed Australian John Buchanan as its coach.

The tournament will be played at Muscat Cricket Stadium in Oman.

Sehwag has experience of leading the Indian team, as well as Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Legends League Cricket @llct20



With India Maharajas by his side, how deadly will he be for other kingdoms in the greatest battle of cricket?



Find out in the



@virendersehwag



#GameOfGOATs #LLCT20 #T20Cricket This king of cricket has won several battles alone.With India Maharajas by his side, how deadly will he be for other kingdoms in the greatest battle of cricket?Find out in the #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket from 20th Jan. This king of cricket has won several battles alone.With India Maharajas by his side, how deadly will he be for other kingdoms in the greatest battle of cricket? Find out in the #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket from 20th Jan. @virendersehwag #GameOfGOATs #LLCT20 #T20Cricket https://t.co/YTK3fJ2HAV

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the tournament commissioner for LLC T20 last month. Shastri, in a conversation with ANI, said:

“I can’t wait to work closely with the LLC T20 tournament. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in the next 10 days.”

The tournament starts on January 20.

Misbah-Ul-Haq and Darren Sammy to lead Asia Lions, World Giants in Legends League Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq will lead the Asia Lions, while Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan will be the team's vice-captain.

1996 World Cup winning-captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed as the head coach of the Asia Lions.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has been appointed as the captain of the World Giants.

South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes will be a player cum mentor for the World Giants.

Earlier, Jhulan Goswami was appointed the ambassador for promotion of women's empowerment initiatives. It will be the first time in cricket that an all-women match official's team will be officiating a men's league.

Teams

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammed Kaif (VC), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny.

Asia Lions: Misbah ul Haq (C), Tillakaratne Dilshan (VC), Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.

Also Read Article Continues below

World Giants: Daren Sammy (C), Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

Edited by S Chowdhury