Virender Sehwag to captain Indian Maharaja in Legends League Cricket: Reports

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was named the captain of the India Maharajas team in the Legends League Cricket (LLC T20) on Tuesday.
Mohammed Kaif has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team that's going to represent India in the tournament. India Maharajas has also appointed Australian John Buchanan as its coach.
The tournament will be played at Muscat Cricket Stadium in Oman.
Sehwag has experience of leading the Indian team, as well as Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.
Ravi Shastri was appointed as the tournament commissioner for LLC T20 last month. Shastri, in a conversation with ANI, said:
“I can’t wait to work closely with the LLC T20 tournament. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in the next 10 days.”
The tournament starts on January 20.
Misbah-Ul-Haq and Darren Sammy to lead Asia Lions, World Giants in Legends League Cricket
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq will lead the Asia Lions, while Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan will be the team's vice-captain.
1996 World Cup winning-captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed as the head coach of the Asia Lions.
Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has been appointed as the captain of the World Giants.
South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes will be a player cum mentor for the World Giants.
Earlier, Jhulan Goswami was appointed the ambassador for promotion of women's empowerment initiatives. It will be the first time in cricket that an all-women match official's team will be officiating a men's league.
Teams
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammed Kaif (VC), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny.
Asia Lions: Misbah ul Haq (C), Tillakaratne Dilshan (VC), Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
World Giants: Daren Sammy (C), Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.