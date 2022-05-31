Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 32, Somerset vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset will lock horns with Sussex in the 32nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will play host to this South Group fixture.

Somerset are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have played three games and won all three. Their last game was against Hampshire and they won the game convincingly to retain their top position in the South Group.

After electing to bowl first, the Somerset bowlers did a fantastic job by knocking over Hampshire on 123. The batters then backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 16th over to win the game by four wickets. They will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming fixtures.

Sussex, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to this year’s competition. They lost their first two games but beat Kent in their last game to register their first win of this year’s tournament. It was a closely-fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, Sussex posted 171 on the board. The bowlers did well and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as they restricted Kent to 167 to win the game by four runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Somerset vs Sussex Match Details:

Match: Somerset vs Sussex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 1st 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Somerset vs Sussex Weather Forecast

Temperature in Taunton on Wednesday is expected to hover between 7 to 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on the match day.

Somerset vs Sussex Probable XIs

Somerset

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and skittled Hampshire to 123, with Josh Davey finishing with three wickets. The batters then stepped up and Tom Lammonby top-scored with 33 as they chased down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Sussex

On the back of a sensational cameo from Tom Alsop (65* off 30 balls), they posted 171 on the board. Steven Finn and Ravi Bopara picked up two wickets each as it helped them defend the total successfully against Kent.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Tom Alsop, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn

Somerset vs Sussex Match Prediction

Somerset defeated Hampshire convincingly in their previous fixture whereas Sussex beat Kent in a nail-biting contest. Both sides will come out hard on Wednesday, looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Somerset look a settled unit and expect them to beat Sussex on Wednesday.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Somerset vs Sussex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Somerset Cricket YouTube Channel

