Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and T20 records

Nottinghamshire didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They won seven games out of 14 in the group stages and failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition of the Blast.

Nottinghamshire play all their home games at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Trent Bridge is one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in England. Known for its unique shape, Trent Bridge has hosted plenty of international games and the fans come in numbers to cheer their home team.

Trent Bridge will be hosting Nottinghamshire’s opening game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on May 26 against Derbyshire. Ahead of it, have a look at the T20 stats and pitch report of this venue.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham T20 records and stats

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has a capacity of 15,350 people and with the floodlights being installed in 2008, it is capable of hosting night fixtures. A total of 57 domestic T20 games have taken place at this venue and we have seen teams batting won having an advantage over the teams batting second. The average first-innings score at this venue is 171.

T20 matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 22

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Warwickshire 261/2

Lowest team score: Yorkshire 60/3

Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch report

Trent Bridge offers a great deck for the batters. It is flat and greenish-brown, making life easier for the batters. The pacers need to work hard to pick wickets as there is little assistance from the surface. They will have to use cutters to stem the run flow.

The spinners come into play at this venue. They can extract turn from the footmarks that the pacers leave. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and batting won’t be easy against the spinners. Teams like to bat first and scale up runs on the board so that they can defend it later.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

May 26 – Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

May 30 – Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 2 – Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 4 – Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire (7:30 pm IST, 3 pm local time)

June 8 – Nottinghamshire vs Durham (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 30 – Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

July 2 – Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire (7 pm IST, 2:30 pm local time)

