RCB vs GG, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, February 27.

Ad

It is a rematch of the inaugural WPL 2025 clash, where RCB scripted the biggest run-chase in WPL history. However, RCB have not been in the greatest of forms, having lost their last two games. Another team that have been in poor form are GG, who are languishing at the bottom of the .

Before the RCB vs GG clash starts, let us look at a detailed preview considering team combination, pitch report, and live-streaming details.

Ad

Trending

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2025 Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 12, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, February 27, 2025, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers massive assistance for the batters. Especially in the second innings, the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the short boundaries always help.

Ad

The teams have always preferred to chase here, with 10 out of the 16 games in Bengaluru ending up in the chasing sides' favor. A recent match went to the Super Over as well.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

A clear night sky shouldn't allow rain to spoil the match. Having said that, there are as minimal as 10% chances of precipitation during the match hours. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and the humidity level should be 40%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Ad

Smriti Mandhana (C), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghavi Bist, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Thakur

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️