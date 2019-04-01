×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wanted a partnership after early wickets: Dhoni

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:22 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni in action during the 12th IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Coming in to bat at 27/3, the stage was set for a typical MS Dhoni innings at the Chepauk Stadium here and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper did not disappoint as he hit a patient 75 off 46 balls to help the team put on 175 in their 20 overs. The end result was a 8-run win for the lions in their den.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, the 'Man of the Match' Dhoni once again looked at the team, rather than focusing on his own innings. Dhoni also added that he kept the dew in mind while planning his innings. Coming in, Dhoni said his first thought was to stop the fall of wickets and build a partnership.

"We wanted to get a partnership going - that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses. We bat quite deep until 9 (Mitchell Santner). We could accelerate in the last few overs, and we wanted to get a partnership going at that time," he said.

Commenting on giving Santner a go against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dhoni said: "We have a stable XI and there were a lot less left-handers in the opposition, so we gave Mitch Santner a go. It isn't that important to make changes if not necessary. As the tournament progresses everyone will get more chances."

Dwayne Bravo might have conceded 19 runs from the 18th over of the RR innings, but Dhoni still showed faith in the West Indian all-rounder and handed him the ball with the team needing 12 off the last over. Dhoni said that with every game the bowlers will only get better at execution.

"As the tournament progresses, bowlers start executing their plans much better. Initially I thought we would look at how the fast bowlers would bowl so we could bring in the spinners. Jadeja and Santner found it hard to grip the ball. Irrespective of the results, it is important to cut the boundaries and it is difficult for the fast bowlers to execute. It's better to keep hitting the same mark," he explained.

CSK fans are known to support Dhoni and his boys to the hilt and the skipper said that he didn't mind getting the extra support at home.

"The home franchise will always get more support than the opposition. That's where spirit of the game comes in - the crowd is always behind the home team. That's what makes cricket very interesting. As long as you're on the field and spending money to come and watch, I don't mind which team you're supporting," he added.

IANS
NEWS
Man of the Series for Dhoni after 7 years , India beat Australia by 7 wickets 
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand 2019: Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Kohli's century and Dhoni-Karthik partnership help India win the second ODI 
RELATED STORY
Chaminda Vaas - the record-holder for most wickets in the first over of an ODI
RELATED STORY
5 cricket players whose careers were saved by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Ranking MS Dhoni's 4 consecutive ODI half-centuries against Australia in early 2019
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who retired early
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: Player of the Match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP: Sam Curran’s double-wicket over is the Moment of the Match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12 | Yesterday
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us