×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warner makes roaring comeback as SRH post 181

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    24 Mar 2019, 20:56 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad' David Warner in action during the second IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) David Warner made a roaring comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by cracking a stroke-filled 85 as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 181/3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their campaign opener at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Warner, whose 53-ball 85 was laced with nine fours and three sixes, looked in the zone from the word go and brought up his 37th IPL fifty off 31 just balls with an upper cut over third man off Andre Russell in the ninth over.

Warner now has the highest number of 50-plus scores in the IPL.

The dashing southpaw looked good for a hundred but Russell came back to get his wicket and help the hosts put a lid on the visitors' run feast.

But India all-rounder Vijay Shankar ensured that Sunrisers had enough runs on the board with an unbeaten 24-ball 40 (2x4, 2x6). Manish Pandey was not out on 8 while Yusuf Pathan (1) failed to get going.

For the hosts, Russell was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/32.

Playing for the first time since being banned for one-year due to his role in a ball-tampering row in South Africa last year, Warner opened his account by flicking Prasidh Krishna towards the deep square leg boundary.

In the next over, the 32-year-old hit Piyush Chawla for two fours -- first a cut through extra cover off the back foot and then a delightful cover drive -- to underline his intent.

There was no stopping Warner from there on as the former Australia vice-captain made the most of a reprieve -- he was dropped on 21 in the fourth over by Robin Uthappa at short mid-wicket off Lockie Ferguson -- by milking the New Zealand quick for a four through extra cover in the very next delivery.

Advertisement

Even the economical Sunil Narine was not spared as Warner welcomed him with back-to-back boundaries to help the visitors race to 54/0 in the Powerplay.

Warner brought out his full repertoire, reverse-sweeping Kuldeep Yadav past short third man in his first over before bringing up his 37th IPL 50.

Kuldeep was once again clobbered for a maximum in the 10th over as Warner and Jonny Bairstow (39) brought up their 100-run opening stand in 66 balls just after the halfway mark.

Bairstow, playing second fiddle to Warner all along, was finally castled by Chawla with a googly in the 13th over.

But it hardly seemed to matter as in-form all rounder Vijay Shankar showed his confidence by going down on one knee to slog sweep Narine over midwicket for a superb six.

With Warner at the other end, Sunrisers looked good for a big score but Russell sent the danger man back when Uthappa took a brilliant catch at cover in the 16th over.

KKR tried to check the run flow in the last four overs but Shankar played some delightful strokes to put Sunrisers in a commanding position.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 181/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 85, Vijay Shankar 40; Andre Russell 2/32) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Andre Russell's manic innings powers KKR to thrilling win over SRH 
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH - Numbers you need to know
RELATED STORY
Warner still a leader within setup: SRH coach Moody
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Fantasy Star of the Match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: 3 unnoticed things from the thriller
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Top 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's demolition of Siddarth Kaul in 18th over is the moment of the match
RELATED STORY
Warner gears up for innings 2.0 amidst much fanfare
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter watch: David Warner puts out an emotional tweet on his return to SRH
RELATED STORY
5 Best knocks by David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 45/3 (5.5 ov)
LIVE
Mumbai Indians need 169 runs to won from 14.1 overs
DD VS MI live score
Match 2 | Today
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us