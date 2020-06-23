Wasim Jaffer looking forward to new role as Uttarakhand head coach

Wasim Jaffer has been named as Uttarakhand's new head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

Wasim Jaffer retired as a player in March 2020 and is looking forward to his new coaching role.

Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer was recently appointed as Uttarakhand's new head coach for the 2020-21 domestic season. Wasim Jaffer has been a domestic stalwart for both Mumbai and Vidarbha and is looking forward to the new coaching role, having retired as a player in March 2020.

"I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I'm looking forward to it, This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience," Wasim Jaffer told PTI.

Uttarakhand had played an exciting brand of cricket in their debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018-19 and went on to play the quarterfinals against Vidarbha where they lost by an innings and 115 runs. Next time out though, they failed to qualify from Group C and have now returned to the Plate Group.

Uttarakhand has a lot of talented players: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer mentored youngsters during his time with Mumbai and Vidarbha and believes that he has the ability to inspire the youngsters in the Uttarakhand team and help them scale higher peaks.

"I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team. In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow," Wasim Jaffer asserted.