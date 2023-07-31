[Watch] MINY captain Nicholas Pooran lights up MLC 2023 by smashing 13 sixes in the final vs Seattle Orcas 

MI New York (MINY) captain Nicholas Pooran played a sensational knock of 137* (55) to power his side to victory in the final of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 against Seattle Orcas (SOC) on Sunday, July 30, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Seattle Orcas batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached 183/9 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (87) continued his form and hit yet another half-century to take SOC to a decent total. Trent Boult and Rashid Khan picked up three wickets apiece for MINY.

In reply, MINY lost opener Steven Taylor on the third ball of their chase. Nicholas Pooran walked in at number 3 and took down the SOC bowlers with a stunning onslaught. He smashed the bowlers to all corners of the park en route to a scintillating century.

Due to his astonishing knock, MINY cruised to victory in just 16 overs. In a pressure chase, Pooran was ruthless and hit 13 sixes and 10 fours to help his side lift the trophy.

I'm really proud of every single individual in our dressing room: Nicholas Pooran

After winning the MLC 2023 final, Nicholas Pooran appreciated his teammates for performing consistently in the tournament. He reflected on the triumph, saying:

"Chatting today we spoke about the opportunity to create history. Qualifying fourth, it was hard work reaching the finals, losing the captain and a couple of other players. We stuck through with our backs against the wall. I'm really proud of every single individual in our dressing room. Everyone contributed in some way."

He continued:

"Definitely it was game on but we knew it was a really good batting wicket. We were preparing for this moment a week ago. I've been working hard for the last five to six years to try and finish the job. I just want to thank all the fans who came out and support us. Major League this year has definitely been a success."