[Watch] Yannic Cariah takes stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in IND vs WI ODI decider

Yannic Cariah took a sensational catch at backward point to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the third ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. Cariah dived to his left to complete the catch with both hands.

The incident took place in the 47th over off Romario Shephard. The pacer bowled a slower ball outside off and Yadav went for the open-faced loft, which Cariah grabbed with both hands. With the dismissal, WI reduced India to 309/5 in 46.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 35 runs off 30 balls, including two sixes and as many boundaries. He also shared a 65-run partnership with stand-in captain Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket.

The right-handed batter amassed 78 runs in the three-match series against WI, failing to make a point for himself in ODIs in the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Yadav gets picked for Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played from August 30.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya hit half-centuries as India reach 351/5; Suryakumar Yadav hits 35

A clinical batting performance helped Team India set a 352-run target for West Indies in the series decider.

Shubman Gill top scored 85 runs off 92 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. Ishan Kishan also shone with 77 off 64, including three sixes and eight fours. The duo shared a 143-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson also hit 51 off 41, including four sixes and two fours. Captain Hardik Pandya provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 72 off just 52, including five sixes and four boundaries.

Earlier, India won the first ODI by five wickets, while West Indies registered a six-wicket win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

WI will now aim to register their first series win against India since 2006 when Brian Lara led the hosts to a 4-1 win in the five-match series.

