We believe the IPL title is never too far: Iyer

IANS
NEWS
News
53   //    15 Apr 2019, 09:52 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer in action during the 30th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 14, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) After Delhi Capitals committed hara-kiri against Kings XI Punjab, it was their turn to enjoy the show as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 8 wickets for just 15 runs against them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to lose a game that was in the bag after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put them off to a flyer.

Speaking after the game, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was all praise for his boys and said that they are still looking to go on and win their first title in the Indian Premier League.

"We believe so and it's never too far (if they can win IPL). It started to slow down. Me and (Rishabh) Pant had decided so that one of us will take the charge. We got a little cameo from Keemo and Axar and helped us get to that total," he said.

While DC put on a fighting 155/7 in their 50 overs, they restricted SRH to 116 after the openers had put on 72 runs inside the first 10 overs and the wrecker in chief was none other than purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada. Iyer said knowing him from the U-19 World Cup days have helped.

"We have played together (talking about Rabada and himself during the under-19 days). It is good to be around each other. It is easy to have that camaraderie. It is a positive thing to carry around. We are positive as well when we chase. We will be backing our abilities," he said.

