We didn't bowl to our plans, need to learn: Rahane

IANS
NEWS
News
28   //    08 Apr 2019, 09:12 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) With skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler failing to give Rajasthan Royals a good start, it was always going to be difficult for the rest once the powerplay overs were done with. And that is exactly how it unfolded in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the end, KKR strolled to the target with eight wickets in the bag.

Speaking after the game, Rahane said that they were short by around 20-30 runs and even the bowlers failed to rise to the challenge.

"I think on this wicket 150-160 would have been good. We had runs on the board and a slower wicket. But, I don't think we bowled to our plans. Lots of learning from this game though. Such things happen in cricket, we need to learn from our mistakes," he pointed.

Rahane though said that all was not lost and that the team should be looking at playing good cricket in the games that would follow.

"I think we should focus on playing good cricket and improve in the upcoming games. The wicket was going to be slow and we knew that, so we thought it was the right time to give him (Sudhesan Midhun) a game today," he said.

IANS
NEWS
