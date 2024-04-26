West Indies A vs Nepal T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

West Indies A and Nepal will square off in the upcoming five-match T20 series scheduled from April 27 to May 4. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host all five matches.

The tour will be part of preparations for both teams for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States and West Indies in June 2024.

West Indies faced Nepal in their lone encounter in international cricket at the Harare Sports Club during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2023, emerging victorious by a margin of 101 runs.

Nepal played their most recent T20I in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024, where they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Hong Kong in the third-place playoffs. Meanwhile, West Indies A is set to make their first T20 appearance against Nepal.

Roston Chase will lead the Windies side while Alick Athanaze will be the vice-captain. Rohit Paudel will lead the home side with the likes of Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, and Gulshan Jha.

West Indies A vs Nepal T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 27, Saturday

1st T20 - West Indies A vs Nepal - 12:00 PM

April 28, Sunday

2nd T20 - West Indies A vs Nepal - 12:00 PM

May 01, Wednesday

3rd T20 - West Indies A vs Nepal - 12:00 PM

May 02, Thursday

4th T20 - West Indies A vs Nepal - 12:00 PM

May 04, Saturday

5th T20 - West Indies A vs Nepal - 12:00 PM

West Indies A vs Nepal T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20 series between West Indies A and Nepal won't be televised live in India. However, fans can follow the live-streaming action on the FanCode App and website.

West Indies A vs Nepal T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

West Indies A

Roston Chase (Captain), Alick Athanaze (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Aakash Chand.

