West Indies A vs South Africa A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

South Africa A will continue their tour of the West Indies with two unofficial Test matches. The four-day games will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, between June 1 and June 11.

Ad

The two sides began the series with three unofficial One-Day International (ODI) matches. South Africa A won the first game by 42 runs, while the second match was abandoned due to rain. The tourists won the series-decider by six wickets and 91 balls to spare, sealing the three-match series 2-0.

Sinethemba Qeshile plundered 197 runs in three innings for the visitors at a prolific average of 65.66. Tshepo Moreki hogged the limelight with the ball by picking up six wickets in three innings at an impressive average of 15.

Ad

Trending

The two sides last played a three-match Test series in late 2023. The West Indies A had won the series opener in Benoni by a thrilling one-wicket margin before hosts South Africa A registered huge wins by 232 runs and 76 runs, respectively, in the next two matches to seal the series 2-1.

West Indies A vs South Africa A 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 4

Ad

1st unofficial Test: West Indies A vs South Africa A, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 11

2nd unofficial Test: West Indies A vs South Africa A, 7:30 PM

West Indies A vs South Africa A 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire South Africa A tour of the West Indies will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Ad

West Indies A vs South Africa A 2025: Full squads

West Indies A (squad for first Test)

Tevin Imlach (c), Ronaldo Alimohammed, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Kemol Savory, Ojay Shields, Oshane Thomas and Gilon Tyson

West Indies A (squad for second Test)

Jomel Warrican (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Johann Layne, Kemol Savory, Ojay Shields and Gilon Tyson.

Ad

South Africa A

Marques Ackerman (c), Okuhle Cele, Ruan de Swardt, Schalk Engelbrecht, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Luus, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Jason Smith and Prenelan Subrayen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️