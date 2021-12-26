West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

West Indies U19 are all set to square off against South Africa U19 in the first Youth ODI at the Cumberland Playing Field on Sunday.

The South African youth side have arrived on Caribbean shores for the four-match series. With an eye on the upcoming U19 World Cup, the young guns of both sides will look to produce some eye-catching cricket while finalizing their preparations for the multination event. Both West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will try to begin the series positively with a win.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: 1st Youth ODI, South Africa Under-19s tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cumberland Playing Field, St. Vincent

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The wicket is decent enough to bat on, but it will be on the slower side, and the spinners will enjoy their time here. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

A sunny day with no chance of precipitation has been predicted in St. Vincent on Sunday. While the humidity will be on the higher side at 62%, the temperature level is expected to range between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Skipper Ackeem Auguste, alongside Giovonte Depeiza and Matthew Nandu, will lead the batting charge for West Indies U19. Meanwhile, the likes of Isai Thorne, McKenny Clarke and Shiva Sankar are expected to handle bowling duties.

Probable XI: Ackeem Auguste (C), Giovonte Depeiza, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory, McKenny Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Shiva Sankar

South Africa U19

Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, and Valentine Kitime are likely to form the top order for the Proteas U19 team, while Gerhard Maree and George van Heerden are expected to feature in the middle order. Aphiwe Mnyanda and Liam Elder are likely to lead in the bowling attack.

Probable XI: George van Heerden (C), Liam Alder, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Michael Copeland, Kaden Solomans, Joshua Stephenson

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

Both West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 are equipped with some talented players. However, touring the Caribbean shores is never easy for any side. West Indies U19 are more aware of their home conditions, and they will try to take advantage of the same.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: West Indies U19 are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? West Indies U19 South Africa U19 0 votes so far