West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series will kick off on July 20, with the first game scheduled to be played in Kingston. This will be the first time West Indies and Australia face off in the T20I format in 2025.

Last year, neither Australia nor West Indies could qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals. With the 2026 T20 World Cup set to happen in a few months' time, both teams will be keen to finalize their team combinations for the upcoming mega event.

Superstars like Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis will be in action during the West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series. Here's a short preview for the five-match series.

West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series full schedule

Kingston and Basseterre will play host to the entire five-match series. Kingston will host the first two matches before the two teams head to Basseterre for the next three T20I games. Here is the schedule:

1st T20I: July 20, 7pm Local Time - Sabina Park, Kingston.

2nd T20I: July 22, 7pm Local Time - Sabina Park, Kingston.

3rd T20I: July 25, 7pm Local Time - Warner Park, Basseterre.

4th T20I: July 26, 7pm Local Time - Warner Park, Basseterre.

5th T20I: July 28, 7pm Local Time - Warner Park, Basseterre.

WI vs AUS 2025 T20I series match timings in IST

Due to the time zone difference between India and West Indies, all matches will begin early mornings on the next day in India. The first and second T20I will start at 5.30am IST on July 22 and 24, while the next three T20Is will begin at 4.30am IST on July 26, 27 and 29, respectively.

WI vs AUS T20I 2025 squads

West Indies

Shai Hope (c and wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c) Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann and Ben Dwarshuis.

West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series live streaming details

⁠India - FanCode (Live streaming).

