West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series: Sabina Park, Kingston pitch history and T20I records

Sabina Park will play host to the opening two matches of the T20I series between West Indies and Australia. The two matches will be played on July 20 and 22 (July 21 and 23 as per IST).
West Indies beat Australia 4-1 in a five-match T20I series played in 2021. The Men in Maroon will aim to replicate that result when they host the T20 World Cup 2021 champions again on Caribbean turf.
Mitchell Marsh and Shai Hope are the captains of Australia and West Indies, respectively. Here's a look at the pitch history of Kingston before the first two T20I matches take place.
Sabina Park, Kingston T20I records
Kingston has played host to nine T20I matches. Home team West Indies has an impressive 6-3 win-loss record on this ground. Interestingly, teams winning the toss have only recorded three victories in nine matches at this venue.
Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous nine matches hosted by Jamaica:
T20I matches played: 9
Won by teams batting first: 5
Won by teams batting second: 4
Tied: 0
No result: 0
Highest individual score: 125* - Evin Lewis (WI) vs India, 2017
Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Alex Cusack (IRE) vs West Indies, 2014
Highest team total: 215/5 - New Zealand vs West Indies, 2022
Lowest team total: 85/8 - Ireland vs West Indies, 2014
Highest successful run-chase: 194/1 - West Indies vs India, 2017
Average first innings score: 166.
Sabina Park, Kingston pitch report
The pitch report will be live from Jamaica before the toss happens in the first T20I match. Generally, batters enjoy playing at this venue. The power-hitters often score big here.
There should be something on offer for the bowlers as well. Fast bowlers and spinners may receive equal help from the surface.
Sabina Park, Kingston last T20I match
West Indies defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the last T20I match played in Jamaica on May 26, 2024. Rassie van der Dussen's half-century powered the Proteas to 163/7 in 20 overs.
Chasing 164, the home team raced to 165/2 in just 13.5 overs. West Indies batters blasted 13 maximums in 13.5 overs of that contest.
Brief scores: West Indies 165/2 (Johnson Charles 69, Gerald Coetzee 1/37) beat South Africa 163/7 (Rassie van der Dussen 51, Obed McCoy 3/39) by 8 wickets.
