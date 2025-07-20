West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The highly anticipated West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series will start on July 20 in Jamaica (July 21 as per IST). It is the second five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia in cricket history.

The last time the two former world champion teams battled in a five-match T20I series was in 2021 in the Caribbean islands. West Indies crushed the Aussies by 4-1 in that series.

A lot of things have changed since. Both teams have fresh faces in their squads now. Ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, both West Indies and Australia will try to finalize their team combinations during the upcoming series.

Before the West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series begins, here's a quick glance at the broadcast details and schedule for the five matches.

WI vs AUS 2025 T20I series schedule (all timings in IST)

Jamaica and St. Kitts will be the two venues for this series. The first two matches will happen at Sabina Park in Jamaica, while the next three matches have been allotted to the Warner Park in St. Kitts. Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I: July 27, 5.30am IST - Jamaica.

2nd T20I: July 22, 5.30am IST - Jamaica.

3rd T20I: July 25, 4.30am IST - St. Kitts.

4th T20I: July 27, 4.30am IST - St. Kitts.

5th T20I: July 29, 4.30am IST - St. Kitts.

West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode owns the live streaming rights for West Indies' home cricket matches to the audience residing in India. All five matches of the series between West Indies and Australia will be available on FanCode in India.

Fans will have to buy a subscription on FanCode to watch the five-match series live over the next 10 days. No Indian TV channel has picked up the rights for this series.

Live streaming: FanCode.

