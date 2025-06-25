West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series: Kensington Oval, Barbados pitch history and Test records

Test cricket returns to the Kensington Oval in Barbados after a long gap of three years. Home team West Indies will play host to the first Test against Australia in Barbados over the next five days.

It is the first game of the three-match series, with all three fixtures being a part of the ICC World Test Championship. West Indies struggled a lot in the previous editions of the WTC, which is why they will be keen to make a winning start and gain some momentum in the new cycle.

Ahead of the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies, here's a look at the pitch history of the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Trending

Kensington Oval, Barbados Test records

55 Test matches have happened in Barbados so far. Home team West Indies have a decent win-loss record of 25-12, while 18 Tests at this venue have ended in a draw.

This is one of the oldest venues in Test cricket history. Back in 1958, Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad scored a triple hundred on this ground.

Test matches played: 55

Won by teams batting first: 17

Won by teams batting second: 20

Drawn: 18

Highest individual score: 337 - Hanif Mohammad (PAK) vs West Indies, 1958

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/38 - Lance Gibbs (WI) vs India, 1962

Best bowling figures (match): 11/120 - Malcolm Marshall (WI) vs New Zealand, 1985

Highest team total: 749/9 dec - West Indies vs England, 2009

Lowest team total: 77 - England vs West Indies, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 311/9 - West Indies vs Australia, 1999

Average first innings score: 334.

Kensington Oval, Barbados Pitch report

Barbados pitch report will be broadcasted live before the toss happens in the first Test between the West Indies and Australia. The pitch has been slow in the past, but batters have managed to score big in the red-ball matches at this venue.

The average run rate in Tests in Barbados has been 2.93 runs per over. On an average, the opening partnership has been of 37.45 runs, while the average runs per wicket is 32.75.

Kensington Oval, Barbados Last Test match

The last Test at this venue happened in March 2022, where the West Indies and England played out a draw. It was a high-scoring game. Both teams crossed the 400-run mark in the first innings.

West Indies received a 282-run target in the fourth innings. The home team was 135/5 after 65 overs when the match ended. Here's a summary of scores:

Brief scores: England 507/9 dec (Joe Root 153, Veerasammy Permaul 3/126) & 185/6 dec (Dan Lawrence 41, Veerasammy Permaul 2/29) vs West Indies 411 (Jermaine Blackwood 102, Jack Leach 3/118) & 135/5 (Kraigg Brathwaite 56*, Jack Leach 3/36) - Match drawn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️