West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series: Sabina Park, Kingston pitch history and Test records

Sabina Park will play host to the final fixture of the Test series between West Indies and Australia. It will be a day/night game, with the pink ball set to be used. It is also the 100th Test match for Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Australia have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies. The Aussies will be keen to win the game and complete a 3-0 clean-sweep.

On the other hand, West Indies will aim to avoid a whitewash on home turf. The match will begin at 12am IST on July 13. Before the first ball is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history of Sabina Park as a Test venue.

Sabina Park, Kingston Test records

This venue hosted its first-ever Test match back in the year 1930. In the last 95 years, Kingston has hosted 55 Test matches, with West Indies having a decent 25-16 win-loss record.

Fast bowlers have received help from the conditions at this venue. Here are some stats:

Test matches played: 55

Won by teams batting first: 19

Won by teams batting second: 22

Drawn: 14

Highest individual score: 365* - Garry Sobers (WI) vs Pakistan, 1958

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/12 - Steve Harmison (ENG) vs West Indies, 2004

Best bowling figures (match): 11/103 - Jason Holder (WI) vs Bangladesh, 2018

Highest team total: 849 - England vs West Indies, 1930

Lowest team total: 47 - West Indies vs England, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 212/3 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2003

Average first innings score: 317.

Sabina Park, Kingston Pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Jamaica before the toss takes place in the pink-ball Test match. Fast bowlers are likely to rule the roost in this Test match.

Australian bowlers have an enormous experience of playing day/night Test cricket. This should be a cakewalk for the visitors if the bowlers execute their plans to perfection.

Sabina Park, Kingston Last Test match

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 101 runs in the last Test hosted by Kingston in late 2024. Jayden Seales' dream spell of 4/5 helped the home team bowl Bangladesh out for 164 in the first innings.

In reply, the Caribbean side lost all their wickets for just 146, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana. Bangladesh scored 268 in the second innings, setting a 287-run target for their opponents. Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul ensured Bangladesh bowled the home side out for 185.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 164 (Shadman Islam 64, Jayden Seales 4/5) & 268 (Jaker Ali 91, Kemar Roach 3/36) beat West Indies 146 (Keacy Carty 40, Nahid Rana 5/61) & 185 (Kavem Hodge 55, Taijul Islam 5/50) by 101 runs.

