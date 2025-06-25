West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series will begin on June 25 at the Kensington Oval. This marks the first time after 2015 that the Aussies have landed in the Caribbean for a Test series.

This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, which is why both teams will be keen to earn the maximum points possible. Australia have made some changes to their team after the defeat WTC Final, with Marnus Labuschagne dropped and Steve Smith out injured.

Before a new-look Aussie outfit takes on West Indies, here's a glance at the telecast channel and live streaming details for the West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series.

WI vs AUS 2025 Test series schedule (with match timings in IST)

The series between West Indies and Australia consists of three Test matches. The first two matches have a start time of 7.30pm IST, while the third Test in Jamaica will begin at 12am IST. Here is the complete schedule:

1st Test: June 25-29, 3:30 pm IST - Barbados.

2nd Test: July 3-7, 3:30 pm IST - Grenada.

3rd Test: July 12-16, 3:30 pm IST - Jamaica.

West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode has secured the rights to stream the Test series between West Indies and Australia live to the audience residing in India. Fans will have to purchase a pass worth ₹99 on the platform to get access to live action of all three Test matches and five T20Is scheduled to happen on this tour.

If fans only wish to buy a pass for a particular match, the price is ₹29. Fans already owning a monthly or annual subscription on FanCode can watch the matches under that plan. There will be no live TV telecast of this series in India.

India: FanCode (Live streaming only).

