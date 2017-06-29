West Indies vs India 2017: India's probable playing XI for the third ODI

How the Indian XI might look come Friday.

How Team India might line up in the third ODI of the series

Team India is currently leading the five-match ODI series on their tour of the Caribbean 1-0. While the first ODI was abandoned due to rain, in the second ODI, Men in Blue registered a dominating victory over the West Indies by 105 runs. After the win in the second match, Indian captain Virat Kohli hinted at a few changes in the playing XI.

There have been a lot of speculations regarding the role of certain players who are a part of the team. And on that note, we take a look at India’s probable playing XI for the third ODI

Shikhar Dhawan has been a completely different player since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy. After ending the extravaganza as the leading run scorer for the second consecutive time, the left-hander carried on his form to the Caribbean islands where he scored two fifties in the first two matches.

The team management might give him a break and try his Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant in his place. Pant has shown glimpses of his capability in the last 18 months and this is the perfect time for the team management to give him a go, with an eye on the 2019 World Cup.

Ajinkya Rahane showed why he is still a very good limited-overs player by scoring a fifty and a century in the two matches. Though Kohli praised his ability to play as a floater in the ODI team, it looks highly unlikely that he will be moved down the order in this very series.

Virat Kohli has been doing what he does best, scoring runs without much fuss in limited overs cricket. The skipper is certain to play tomorrow and will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

This series is very crucial to Yuvraj Singh as time is slowly running out for the dashing southpaw from Punjab. Ever since making his comeback earlier this year, Yuvraj has looked ordinary in almost every matches barring the two match-winning knocks against England and Pakistan. The veteran will look to score some runs and prove his critics wrong.

Just like Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni has hardly contributed to the team’s cause (except the century against England) with the bat since the start of the year. The wicketkeeper-batsman has found it difficult to get going from the word go and will look to spend some time in the middle in the upcoming matches.

A promotion in the batting order for the former skipper in the third ODI could be a blessing in disguise for both him and the team.

Of late, Kedar Jadhav has found it difficult to bat for more than eight overs in an ODI match. The top-order has been on fire and Pandya is getting a go ahead of him on some occasions as well.

In spite of this, Maharashtra skipper has managed to score runs whenever he got a chance to bat. The team management should consider sending guys like Dhoni and Jadhav up the order to help them get some time in the middle.

Virat Kohli has said that Hardik Pandya is an integral part of the Indian limited-overs team and the all-rounder has lived up to his expectations so far. He has performed either with the bat or ball in almost all the matches and is proving his worth as an all-rounder.

Kuldeep Yadav impressed everyone in the second match by picking up three wickets. He will be hoping to repeat a similar performance in the third ODI.

R Ashwin is not in the best of form. His bowling has been disastrous on flat pitches with little or no assistance to the spinners. He has been questioned time and again for his performances in the limited overs format and will want to silence his critics.

After an excellent display in the ICC Champions Trophy and the second ODI, the team management might be tempted to rest Bhuvenshwar Kumar and play Mohammad Shami in place of him. Shami hasn’t played an ODI for India since the end of the 2015 World Cup and will look to get into the groove if given a chance.

Umesh Yadav failed to take any wicket in the 2nd ODI. However, his pace, as well as bounce, might prove beneficial for the team. He will hope to turn things around in the wickets column when he takes the field in the third ODI at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua.