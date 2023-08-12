West Indies vs India, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 13. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida will be hosting this clash.

After trailing the series 0-2, India have made a stupendous comeback and managed to draw level with a thumping nine-wicket win on Saturday. The Men in Blue put up a dominating show as they chased down 179 with three overs to spare.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill recorded the joint-highest opening partnership of 165 for India in T20Is. Both batters played attacking cricket right from the get-go and never allowed West Indies to stage a comeback.

Jaiswal batted with grace as he stayed unbeaten on 84 runs off 51 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Shubman, on the other hand, scored 77 off 47 with three fours and five sixes before Romario Shepherd accounted for his wicket.

For the hosts, Shimron Hetmyer scored 61 off 39 balls with three fours and four sixes, but his efforts went in vain. The Caribbean batters went hard, but West Indies could only manage a par score of 178 for eight, which in the end, turned out to be way short.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 13, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Teams batting first have won 12 out of 14 matches, although Saturday’s game went in favour of the chasing team.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a 19 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

Although the chasing team won the previous game, one would still want to believe that the team, batting first, will have an advantage given the venue's record.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

Poll : Shubman Gill to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes