West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 3

West Indies will face Scotland in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 17. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this exciting encounter of Group B.

West Indies recently faced Australia in a two-match T20I series. They failed to a win a single game. They turned the tables around as they beat the United Arab Emirates in their first warm-up fixture. Their next game was washed out due to rain but they would have gained some confidence heading into the global event.

West Indies will be led by Nicholas Pooran. They have struggled a bit in recent times but it will be the right time for them to show the world that they are the superstars of the shortest format. They have some exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, they have the ability to go all the way in the competition.

Scotland, on the other hand, beat the Netherlands in their first warm-up fixture. It was a close-fought contest. Persistent rain washed out their next warm-up fixture against the UAE but they will be high in confidence heading into the World Cup.

Richie Berrington will be leading the Scottish side in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have a good mixture of young and experienced players on their side and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the upcoming showpiece event. Their first goal will be to make it to the Super 12s and will be eager to start the tournament on a winning note.

West Indies vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, Match 3, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, Monday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is good for batting. The batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

West Indies vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hobart are expected to hover between 5 and 13 degrees Celius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Monday. Let’s hope it stays away and we get a full game.

West Indies vs Scotland Probable XIs

West Indies

The Caribbean side have plenty of T20 superstars and if they fire in unison, they can certainly go the distance in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy/Sheldon Cottrell.

Scotland

Richie Berrington will be leading the Scottish side. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge West Indies in their opening game.

Probable XI

George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves.

West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

West Indies vs Scotland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

