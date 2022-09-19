West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua will host the West Indies Women and New Zealand Women for three ODIs. The series is set to begin on Monday, September 19.

West Indies are entering this encounter after failing to make an impact at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). They struggled to be consistent in the group stage and failed to make it to the knockouts. The Windies will be aiming to make a strong comeback in this series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will start afresh after their bronze medal finish at CWG 2022. They have announced the comeback of in-form pacers Jess Kerr and Molly Penfold as well as batter Lauren Down. However, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair and keeper Jess McFadyen will miss out on this series.

Head-to-head record: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women in ODIs

The two sides have met each other on 19 occasions, with the Caribbean outfit coming out on top in eight instances and the White Ferns bagging 11 wins.

The last time the two sides met against each other was on March 4, 2022, when the Windies came out on top by three runs at the end of a thrilling encounter.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, September 19

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI, 7:00 pm.

Thursday, September 22

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI, 7:00 pm.

Sunday, September 25

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI, 7:00 pm.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fan Code app and website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Series:

India: Fan Code.

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean.

New Zealand: Sky Sport.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women ODI series 2022: Squads

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

