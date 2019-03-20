×
What can be done to restore the balance between bat and ball in cricket ?

Niranjan Deodhar
ANALYST
Feature
303   //    20 Mar 2019, 18:27 IST

Is Cricket a fair game anymore
Is Cricket a fair game anymore

Cricket is a game which demands a fair balance between the bat and the ball. This is something fans constantly ask for. However, the question arises; was there a fair balance between the two primal elements of the game at any point of time?

One aspect has most probably always dominated the other, kind of analogous to our lives. If in early times, uncovered wickets, no protection for the batsmen made the life of a batsman a nightmare, while the growing size of the bats, the introduction of skewed rules which left bowlers toothless, and the reduction in the size of boundaries has helped the unfair contest between the bat and ball to continue in an opposite way.

It appears that we seem to have hit rock bottom in limited overs cricket. It looks like white-ball cricket is a contest between bat and bat, rather than an absorbing battle between bat and ball. In both 50-over and T20 cricket, both teams regularly pile a mountain of runs

Flat tracks, fickle no-ball rules and due to so many other debatable regulations have left Cricket to not be the same the spectacle it once was. The sport that once revolved around wit, artistry, finesse and an occasional display of muscle power has transcended into a battle of batting strength more than anything else.

Here is a look at what ICC and other governing bodies can do to restore the balance and make the game a fair one again.

#3 Abolish the Free-Hit rule

Should the
Should the "Free-hit rule be abolished ?

As we know a batsman receives a free-hit either when a bowler bowls a no-ball by overstepping the popping-crease or a full toss above waist height of a batsman. In either scenario, a batsman cannot be dismissed the following ball except for a run-out which gives him the license to have a free swing of the willow.

The only question to ask is ‘what has the batsman done to get a free hit if a bowler bowls a no-ball?’ The truth is, he has not done anything to earn it.

If the bowler is already being penalized by having to bowl an extra delivery and a run is given to the batting side, then why is the bowler given and additional penalty and the batsman allowed a wild slog of the bat ?

Advertisement

Nor does this sound rational neither is there any logical explanation to justify the introduction of such an unfair rule.

Yes, it adds entertainment to the game, but, to do so at the mercy of bowlers is not right. This is a major factor disrupting the balance between bat and the ball,

Hence, the game would be better off without the ‘Free-Hit’ rule. If might not achieve much but it will be a baby step towards making the lives of bowlers easier.

Niranjan Deodhar
ANALYST
The significance of sports in our life is far beyond just entertainment or fitness. Not only sports gives us a platform to dress-rehearse our real-life problems at the grandest of the stages but also thrills us with vicarious emotions which is what makes following sports so much special! My Blog: http://cricketwithniranjan.blogspot.com/
