Who is Danish Malewar? 5 interesting facts about Vidarbha batter who scored a hundred in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final vs Kerala

Danish Malewar helped his team Vidarbha recover from an early top-order collapse and reach a decent position in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final against Kerala. Malewar came out to bat at number four when the team was at 11/2 in the seventh over.

Soon after Malewar's arrival, Vidarbha lost the wicket of Dhruv Shorey, who got caught behind off Eden Apple Tom's bowling. Karun Nair then joined Danish Malewar in the middle. The two Vidarbha batters then stabilized the innings, building a 215-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Nair got run out on 86, Malewar is unbeaten on 138 off 259 at stumps on Day 1. Malewar has become the talk of the town after his fine century in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final. Here are five interesting facts about the Vidarbha batter.

#1 Danish Malewar is only 21 years old

Hailing from the city of Nagpur, Danish Malewar is just 21 years and 141 days old at the time of writing. He was born on October 8, 2003. Apart from batting in the team order, Malewar can also contribute by bowling leg spin for his team.

At 21, Malewar showed great maturity and smashed a century for Vidarbha when his team needed him the most. He has smacked 14 fours and two sixes so far in his unbeaten 138-run knock.

#2 Danish Malewar is playing the best knock of his first-class career

It may surprise a few fans that Malewar only had one century to his name in first-class cricket prior to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final. His highest score was 115 against Gujarat, and in the ongoing match, he has already scored 138 runs.

Malewar was in fantastic form heading into the Ranji Trophy Final. He scored 79 in the semifinal against Mumbai, and before that, he aggregated 75 against Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal.

#3 Danish Malewar made his Ranji Trophy debut in the ongoing season

The 21-year-old batter received his maiden Ranji Trophy cap ahead of Vidarbha's match against Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing 2024/25 season. His first game took place from October 11 to 14.

While Malewar got out for just eight runs in the first innings, he smashed a half-century in the second innings. His 61-run knock helped Vidarbha defeat Andhra.

#4 Malewar loves coffee

Malewar's Instagram feed majorly features photos and videos of his cricket matches. However, the Vidarbha player often finds time to post pictures from cafes as well.

His Instagram feed clearly shows that he is a huge fan of coffee. In one of his Instagram posts, the 21-year-old also said that 'Coffee Matters'.

#5 Malewar is yet to play List-A cricket or T20 matches

In the modern era, youngsters generally start from T20 cricket. Their goal is to make it to the IPL first. However, Malewar has taken a different route. He has focused on his red-ball game more, which has helped him break into Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy team.

Having scored a ton in the first innings of the final, Malewar has cemented his place for the next season as well. It will be interesting to see if he can help Vidarbha become the champions.

