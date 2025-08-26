Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from Indian cricket ft. R Ashwin

Cheteshwar Pujara brought his remarkable career to an end on Sunday (August 24). He stood firm like a rock for the Indian team over the past decade, helping them stay the No. 1 Test team for five straight years.Pujara made his red-ball debut against Australia in October 2010. He scored 7,195 runs in 103 matches at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries. His last appearance was in the 2023 World Test Championship final. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPujara helped India secure their first-ever Test series win against Australia in 2018/19, scoring 521 runs. He showed resilience during his next tour Down Under in 2020/21, playing a key part in India's series victory. Notably, he endured body blows in his famous 56-run innings, which helped India break through at the Gabba. On that note, let's take a look at the top reactions to Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from all formats of cricket.#1 Sunil GavaskarLegendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement. According to Gavaskar, Pujara's fighting spirit under pressure serves as a lesson for young cricketers who will represent the national team in the future. During an interview with TOI, he said:&quot;One of the old-school cricketers who put India above everything else. Took endless blows for Indian cricket but never took a backward step. Hopefully, Indian cricket will use his experience and expertise to teach young budding cricketers that whatever they become in life is because of Indian cricket and it should come above anything and everything,”#2 Irfan PathanFormer Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the world of cricket won't see a player like Cheteshwar Pujara again soon, as he had strong defense and perseverance to dominate the opposition. In his recent Instagram video, Pathan said:&quot;One of the last breed of Test cricketers, who emphasized on defense, was a classical Test cricketer. We may not find any other cricketer like him in the future. If you ask Australia, they would tell you Pujara tired them and wore down the ball's condition. He didn't had many shots, but showed the world how to maximize your potential.&quot;&quot;Whenever Pujara's name will be written, the word 'grit' would be written before it. He had much more grit than his talent, whenever that happens, it helps you achieve something special,&quot; Pathan added. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3 Aakash ChopraIn a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra praised Cheteshwar Pujara's consistency and fighting spirit. Calling it a glorious end to a chapter in international cricket, Chopra said:&quot;Cheteshwar Pujara, dependable Pujara, a lot of grit and determination, the fighting spirit. You get him to do any job and he would do it laughing. They don't make people like him anymore. Players like him don't come now. A glorious chapter in Indian and international cricket has ended with Puji. (0:01)&quot;It was a pleasure, honor, and privilege to play against and alongside you. The team always came first and he would do anything. He will go through a wall, and he will be the wall. The longest Test knock for India has come from Pujara's bat. He has batted on all five days of a Test match,&quot; he added. (0:50)#4 R AshwinFormer Indian spinner R Ashwin shared a tribute video for Cheteshwar Pujara on his YouTube channel. Ashwin questioned why Pujara's name isn't more often mentioned when people talk about the best Indian Test batters.“Whenever we talk about Indian cricket, it is easy to talk about Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. Even in the past, it was Sachin Tendulkar, I mean, he was an icon, but players like Pujara do not come around quite often,&quot; Ashwin said. (2:23)However, Ashwin thinks the cricket-watching audience understands the value of Pujara's runs, which has helped other batters score runs freely.&quot;The cricket following people definitely know the contribution of Pujara's contribution in that batting order, and his batting style allowed batters arriving after him to score a lot of runs.&quot;Thereafter, R Ashwin went on to laud Cheteshwar Pujara's compact defense and thinks it should go viral on social media as well.&quot;Pujara is one such guy, when he bats it looks like a symphony. You may see reels on Instagram, edits like Virat's cover drive, Rohit Sharma's pull shot, MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot, but Pujara's defense, even that has to be featured with music and all that.&quot; (7:20)Ashwin then labeled Pujara as a &quot;test legend&quot; for his contributions to the Indian team.&quot;He is a Test legend, absolute massive legend of Indian cricket, his contribution is no less than anyone else. I would put my head on the block, his contribution is not less than anyone else, whether it be Virat, or Rohit, or anybody,&quot; Ashwin added.#5 Karsan GhavriFormer Indian all-rounder Karsan Ghavri criticized the BCCI for not giving a proper farewell to Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. According to Ghavri, Pujara may have decided to retire after failing to secure his spot, despite his significant contributions to the Indian red-ball team.In an interview with Mid-Day, the 74-year-old said:&quot;It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated. Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour. The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers. These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honor and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent.&quot;&quot;If someone has represented the country in 100 or more Tests, it is most definitely a sizeable contribution. He [Pujara] belongs to that distinguished list of players,” he added.