Who Said What: Cricketing world wishes MS Dhoni on his 37th birthday
What does age have to do anything with Mahendra Singh Dhoni?
He turned a year older on July 7, but looks still fit as a fiddle, and can still outpace Team India's spring chickens without breaking a sweat. He is in his fifteenth year of international cricket, yet continues to motor along at full spate, one eye perhaps, on the World Cup next year, a triumph that was the crowning glory of his career seven years ago.
Throughout his career, Dhoni has invited awe and respect, in equal measure, from his peers and those who played the game before him. Starting off as a quiet character in a dressing room full of stars, Dhoni reached unprecedented heights of superstardom and continue to shine for years.
He might have retired from Tests in 2014, and given up captaincy, but he continues to be a vital cog in the well-oiled Indian limited-overs setup. His recent form, buoyed by his exploits in the recent IPL, and his team's subsequent win, seems to have given him more fodder to keep rollicking.
As he turns 37, cricketers took to Twitter to wish 'Captain Cool'. From current teammates to past greats and future stars, messages poured out for Dhoni. Here are a few of them:
Virat Kohli, Dhoni's successor as Team India's all-format captain
Ravichandran Ashwin, who made his IPL debut under Dhoni and became a huge success
Murali Vijay, Dhoni's CSK and India teammate
Irfan Pathan, who played under MS Dhoni from 2007 to 2012
Ajinkya Rahane, who made his debut in all formats under Dhoni
Umesh Yadav, part of the next generation of pacers who grew under Dhoni after the WC
Suresh Raina, Dhoni's long-standing protege and teammate
His former vice-captain Virender Sehwag wished him in his own inimitable style
Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni's partner in destruction when it came to bowlers around the world
Sachin Tendulkar, who shared many a moment with Dhoni towards the end of his illustrious career