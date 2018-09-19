Who said what: World reacts as India beats Hong Kong in a close encounter of 2018 Asia Cup

Hong Kong made India work really hard before finally succumbing to the pressure and losing the match by 26 runs. At one stage it was looking as if Hong Kong would register one of the biggest upsets of the ODI history. It was expected that India would defeat Hong Kong easily and then the focus would shift to the big encounter between India and Pakistan.

Nizakat and skipper Anshuman put a record-breaking start adding 174 runs in 34.1 overs. But it was all in vain as the other batsmen failed to capitalize on the initiative. India’s debutant Khaleel Ahmed played a big role in India’s victory by trapping Nizakat leg before for 92 and then getting Christopher Carter caught behind for 3.

Khaleel and Chahal took 3 wickets each and the best Hong Kong could do was to make 259 for 8. The world reacted with a lot of encouraging words for Hong Kong and some word of caution for the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that the tournament is all about learning and the team will learn from its mistakes. He also said “Not a lot of things went to plan. But to win the game is very important. We always knew it was not going to be easy. We had a pretty inexperienced bowling line up but having said that there are no excuses.”

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan said that he was working hard and following the process. His intent was to be positive and he had to be cautious on the slow pitch.

Anshuman Rath

Anshuman, the Hong Kong skipper praised his team but said that they had a golden chance to get a victory over India, something they will regret. He said, “They bowled well and bowled to their plans. We have had no pressure coming into the tournament and wanted to play with a smile on our faces on the big stage. We've done that and done ourselves proud.”

Harsha Bhogle

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also praised Hong Kong for their herculean effort and said that it was good for the Indian team to get such a tough test before the Pakistan game.

Well played Hong Kong. Tough game for India. Sometimes good to get asked tough questions before a big game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 18, 2018

He was also impressed with Khaleel Ahmed and felt that Bhuvi hasn't recovered yet from his injury and isn’t ready yet for tough matches.

Very impressed with Khaleel. Offers the team an option in case it is felt that Bhuvi isn't ready yet after his injury. Looked rusty today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 18, 2018

Ayaz Memon

Ayaz Memon said that India who won the match but Hong Kong won the hearts.

India survive scare to clinch match, but Hong Kong win honours for a truly spunky show... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 18, 2018

VVS Laxman

Laxman also praised Hong Kong and also reminded of the contribution of Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayadu and Khaleel Ahmed in the victory for India

A huge round of applause to Hong Kong for their resilience and determination in giving India a run for their money. Good innings from @SDhawan25 & @RayuduAmbati and Khaleel Ahmed was very impressive #AsiaCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 18, 2018

Nikhil Naz

Nikhil had a funny take on how not having Sam Curran in their team hurt their chances of finishing the match for Hong Kong

Not having Sam Curran hurt Hong Kong today.#IndvHK — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) September 18, 2018

Twitter also had some fun while showing the nervous situation India was in.

Indians Right Now After Getting 1st Wicket...#INDvHK pic.twitter.com/mTjZkA0zxh — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 18, 2018

Hong Kong's top order and rest of the team. #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/bSCRv7aCoc — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 18, 2018

Harbhajan Singh

The Turbanator was impressed with Shikhar Dhawan’s innings and hopes that Shikhar plays well against Pakistan too.

Gabbar is back!.. well played jatta @SDhawan25 💯 Hoping to see the good form for tomorrow! Keep it up! #INDvHK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 18, 2018

Mohandas Menon

Menon presented Shikhar Dhawan’s importance in limited overs cricket very beautifully in a stat. Shikhar, in fact, is the 4th fastest cricketer to reach 14 ODI hundreds.

Fewest innings to 14th ODI 100...

84 - Hashim Amla

98 - David Warner

103 - Virat Kohli

105 - Shikhar Dhawan

131 - AB de Villiers#IndvHK#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2018