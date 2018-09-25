Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why India does not need KL Rahul in the ODI team

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
631   //    25 Sep 2018, 11:43 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
There is no place for KL Rahul in the Indian ODI team

There has been a lot of talk about the exclusion of KL Rahul from the Indian ODI team during the ongoing Asia Cup. A lot of experts are of the opinion that he should be a part of the Indian ODI eleven. But, does this argument has any merit?

Rohit and Dhawan are doing a great job as India's opening pair, they are as stable as the rock of Gibraltar. The No. 3 position is graced by the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, which India's top order is untouchable.

KL Rahul is an out and out top order batsman. He plays as a top order batsman for his domestic side Karnataka, and also for his IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab. He opens for India in Tests as well. It is clear that he cannot play in India's top order in one-dayers, so is it suitable for him to play in the middle order?

Talking about his place in the middle order, there are two aspects to look at - 1) Is there any place in the Indian middle order? 2) Can KL Rahul play in India's middle order?

India's middle order in ODI's is as uncertain as the English weather; the No. 4 and No. 5 positions are up for grabs. Though Rayudu and Karthik have done a decent job during the Asia Cup, by no means are they a certainty yet. Since there is a vacancy in the Indian middle order, it boils down to whether Rahul is good enough for the job.

Throughout his career, Rahul has played as a top order batsman, due to which he has developed a temperament which suits top order game. Middle order batting demands a lot of versatility - the batsman has to play the waiting game initially, needs to milk bowlers for singles and then at the end he has to go for the big shots. While chasing, a middle-order batsman should have the capability to handle pressure and guide the team home.

Looking at the above requirement, it is quite clear that it is a specialist's job which KL Rahul is certainly not. If we dive into his numbers as a middle-order batsman for India, it does not inspire any confidence whatsoever. He has played 4 innings in the middle order for India and scored a meagre 33 runs at an average of 11.

If we take a look at his overall record in ODI's, then it's average, at best - he has scored 257 runs in 12 matches at an average of 32.12.

The obsession with having KL Rahul in the Indian ODI team seems to be totally misplaced. If one goes by the horses for courses theory, then Rahul is not the horse India would like to bet on in the ODI derby.

Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
