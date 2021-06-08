West Indies vs South Africa Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

West Indies are set to host South Africa in a two-match Test series, with the first game starting at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on June 10.

The West Indies team last played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March. With both games ending in draws, the trophy was shared between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Proteas last played a Test series against Pakistan earlier this year. The Shaheens won the first match by seven wickets and the second fixture by 95 runs to finish the series with a 2-0 win.

The Caribbean side will have the upper hand in the two-match Test series as they play at home. South Africa have a big challenge ahead of them to adapt to the new conditions.

Head-to-head record: West Indies vs South Africa in Tests

The two sides first squared off in a Test in 1992 and since then have played 28 Tests against each other. The Proteas have won 18 fixtures while the Men in Maroon have three wins to their name. The remaining seven matches have ended in draws.

West Indies vs South Africa Test Series 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: 10 - 14 June

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 7:30 PM

2nd Test: 18 - 22 June

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 7:30 PM

West Indies vs South Africa Test Series 2021: Telecast & Live-streaming Details

Fancode app & website will stream the two Tests between West Indies and South Africa for fans in India.

India: Fancode

South Africa: SuperSports Channel

Caribbean: Flow Sports

West Indies vs South Africa Test Series 2021: Squads

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson , Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams , Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

