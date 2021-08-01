WI vs PAK 2021: “Pakistan probably winning T20 World Cup, predicting Indo-Pak final” - Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan have a very good chance of lifting the T20 World Cup as they are among the best teams in the format. Speaking in reference to Pakistan’s performance in the second T20I against West Indies, Akhtar stated that, if taken lightly, Pakistan can be ruthless in T20Is.

Pakistan batted first after losing the toss in the second T20I on Saturday and posted a competitive 157 for 8. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 51 while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 46. Off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez then throttled West Indies with figures of 1 for six from four overs. Despite Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 62 off 33 balls, West Indies were restricted to 150 for four in their 20 overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar hailed Pakistan’s effort against West Indies and predicted an Indo-Pak final in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The former pacer stated:

“Pakistan may not be a good team in ODIs but they are the best in T20Is. If Wahab (Riaz), Shoaib (Malik) and Imad Wasim come in, it will be even better. West Indies were very casual and if they play like this, Pakistan will become ruthless. Pakistan’s spinners are good enough to defend 150.”

Akhtar added:

“I can see Pakistan probably winning the T20 World Cup. According to me, Pakistan, West Indies, Afghanistan and India will be the contenders for the finalists. I am predicting an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final. if that happens, it would be great since India are Pakistan are two of the best teams in T20 cricket.”

"No team can take Pakistan lightly in T20s" - Shoaib Akhtar

Career-best performances for Pooran & Holder but WI fall short by 7 runs in the 2nd T20I.



Match Report⬇️https://t.co/yXHBBvVZfr — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 31, 2021

The Pakistan pacer warned teams against taking it easy against Pakistan. He pointed out that the former T20 World Cup champions have a number of match-winners in the 20-over format. Akhtar elaborated:

“No team can take Pakistan lightly in T20s. Babar Azam has been doing well while Hasan Ali is the sharpest fast bowler around and is a smart operator. Mohammad Wasim Jr was good in the first game. He hit a batsman but again he needs to learn a lot of things. Mohammad Hafeez is a wily spinner who can win matches for the team with the ball. Coming back to Azam, a lot is being asked of him, and he is fulfilling most of the expectations. He was a Test match player, who emerged in ODIs first and then became a good Test batsman. Now, he is improving in T20Is as well.”

The third T20I of the four-match series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana on Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar