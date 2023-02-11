WI-W vs ENG-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

West Indies (WI-W) will open their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against England (ENG-W) today at Boland Park in Paarl. Both teams will be keen to get off to a winning start in the mega event.

England will start as the favourites after whitewashing the West Indies 5-0 in a five-match T20I series last year in the West Indies. Meanwhile, West Indies will be keen to record an upset win, just like Sri Lanka did last night against South Africa.

Before the second game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between England and West Indies in Women's T20Is.

WI-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is

England Women lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against West Indies Women 18-8. The two teams have battled in 26 T20I games, with the West Indies team managing only eight victories.

WI-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Talking about the head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup games between the two teams, West Indies Women lead England Women 3-2. However, England emerged victorious in the previous meeting between the two teams on the grand stage.

Last 5 WI-W vs ENG-W matches

As mentioned earlier, England played a five-match T20I series against West Indies in 2022. Here's a summary of the five games from that series:

ENG-W (44/2) beat WI-W (43) by 8 wickets, Dec 23, 2022. ENG-W (131/8) beat WI-W (82/9) by 49 runs, Dec 19, 2022. ENG-W (157/6) beat WI-W (140/8) by 17 runs, Dec 18, 2022. ENG-W (141/6) beat WI-W (125/8) by 16 runs, Dec 15, 2022. ENG-W (106/2) beat WI-W (105/7) by 8 wickets, Dec 12, 2022.

