Wicket turned more than expected in 1st essay: Dhoni

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 27 Mar 2019, 11:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action during the fifth IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on March 26, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) It took Chennai Super Kings 19.4 overs to chase down Delhi Capitals' total of 147/6 in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Feroze Shah Kotla and skipper M.S. Dhoni said the wicket once again turned more than expected in the first innings -- just like at Chepauk in the opening game.

"The wicket turned more than expected in the first innings. In the second innings there was enough dew to make it slightly better for the batsmen. The bowlers did a very good job to restrict them to 150. The batsmen, we like a bit of pace, and like it to come onto the bat. We look a slightly better side when that happens," he said.

While CSK have not really dropped too many chances in the last couple of seasons, the ground fielding has sometimes left fans wondering whether having young players in the XI would have helped, but Dhoni as always backed his men to the core.

"I don't think we will be a very good fielding side and that is something we have to accept, but we can certainly be a safe fielding side -- we need to work on that.

"As a captain, you don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured during the course of the tournament. We will be bleeding a few runs but if they can use their experience with bat and ball, it will work out for us," he explained.

Even though CSK have won both their games this season -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore and now DC -- Dhoni feels there are areas that the team needs to work upon.

"Losing Ngidi at the start was a big blow, because he was the quickest, but other than that we are well-covered in all the areas. We haven't seen a lot of death (overs) in the last couple of games and the fast bowlers -- so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory for us," he said.