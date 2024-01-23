Will Pucovski withdrawn from Victoria XI game a day after concussion scare

Young Australian opener Will Pucovski was subbed off from the second XI game between Victoria and South Australia on Tuesday. While the reason for his withdrawal hasn't been specified, Pucovski did have a concussion scare a day before during the same match.

The 25-year-old was batting on 42 when he got hit on his helmet while trying to fend off a short delivery from David Grant. Pucovski tried to continue batting for four more deliveries before retiring hurt.

Will Pucovski passed the concussion test before batting again in the nets and later resumed his innings, scoring 89. However, Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey, stated that the youngster has been withdrawn from the game.

Here's what the statement read:

"We were pleased with how Will performed in his knock of 89 and he did everything asked of him at the crease. After conversations with our medical staff and with Will’s history in mind, we have decided it would be sensible to substitute him out of this game to allow him time to prepare for our upcoming Shield game against South Australia which starts in 10 days."

Will Pucovski has played 34 first-class games, scoring 2,187 runs at an average of 43.94. The right-hander has also played a Test match for Australia, but his history with concussion woes has been a huge hurdle in his progress.

Will Pucovski's unfortunate slide down the pecking order

After scoring a half-century against India on Test debut, it seemed like Will Pucovski would live up to the expectations of being the next big thing in Australian batting. However, a series of concussion setbacks have pushed him way back in the pecking order.

The Aussies also seem to have settled with Steve Smith as their new Test opener alongside Usman Khawaja, overlooking the likes of Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw. However, with both incumbent openers on the wrong side of 30, there's still hope for Pucovski.

The youngster has age on his side and a string of consistent performances in the Sheffield Shield could see him back in the national set-up.

