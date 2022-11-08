Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 36, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Defending champions Perth Scorchers Women will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat at Lilac Hill Park on Wednesday, November 9, in the 36th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022).

Scorchers Women last faced the Adelaide Strikers Women in the tournament. Sophie Devine and Maddy Green's effort with the bat went in vain as they lost by seven wickets. They were able to score 37 and 36 runs, respectively, helping their side to a total of 119 on the scoreboard.

Looking to defend the lowly target, Piepa Cleary scalped two wickets but an economy of 9.67 did not make her the best bowler on show. Skipper Devine tried single-handedly to make a match of it - apart from contributing whilst batting, she bagged a wicket while conceding only 12 in two overs. Since the rest of the bowlers did not fulfill their duties, the Scorchers Women faced defeat

In comparison, the Heat are coming off a triumph as they encountered Hobart Hurricanes Women in their recent meeting. Precisely, their decision to chase at Blundstone Arena was vindicated as they dominated in both departments. Apart from picking up seven wickets courtesy of Nicola Hancock (4-32), Amelia Kerr (1-24), and Jess Jonassen (1-29), the exemplary efforts of their batting line-up secured a four-wicket win for BH-W. Kerr proved her all-around skills, scoring 41 off 33, while Laura Harris took charge of her middle-order duties with a thrilling 68 that came off 29 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Detail

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 36, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 9, 2022, Wednesday, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pacers and swing bowlers will find Lilac Hill Park delightful to bowl on, while the batters might need to adjust to the swing carefully due to the bouncy pitch. Once settled, it may lead to a high-scoring game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The sunny yet pleasant weather will witness a temperature of 22 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Winds blowing at 20 km/h are is a factor which will contribute to making the environment pleasant around there.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

They may continue to drop Holly Ferling and play Taneale Peschel instead. The line-up should look like this:

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lily Mills, Taneale Peschel.

Brisbane Heat Women

The team coming off a win in their recent challenge is unlikely to opt for any change since almost every one of them has been performing quite decently.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danni Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

The Heat and Scorchers Women are ranked third and fourth in the WBBL 2022 points table, respectively, with nine games played so far. Where Devine and Co. have five wins, three losses, and a game washed away, Jonassen's side have won six, whereas things did not end in their favor in the remaining three games. Given that the Heat are coming from two successive wins, Perth might also try to be in the race to defend their title.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Beth Mooney to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes