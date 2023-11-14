Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 39, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

In the 39th game of WBBL 2023, Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will square off at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat have been impressive this season, occupying fourth place in the rankings with 12 points. They registered their sixth win in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers, which they won by four wickets.

Charli Knott and Amelia Kerr took two wickets apiece, helping Brisbane restrict Strikers to 137-4. Mignon du Preez’s 60 off 49 backed by Knott’s 21 and decent contributions from the lower middle order helped them chase down the target with a delivery to spare.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes lost their ninth game, against Sydney Sixers by three wickets. Batting first, they scored 139-8. Lizelle Lee scored a half-century while Heather Graham scored 36 off 28.

Graham also performed well in bowling, with Amy Smith, both taking three-wicket hauls. However, despite taking seven wickets, the opposition chased down the target in 20 overs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 39, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, Wednesday; 06:30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, is a neutral one. Batters can score big in the first half, while bowlers come into the fray as the game wears on. The average first innings score in the last two games has been around 170.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

It should be a perfect day for cricket in Brisbane. Expect a sunny day with a temperature of 31°C, minimal precipitation at 2% and a gentle breeze of 13 km/h.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction

Brisbane have won four of their five meetings against Hurricanes, who have lost 13 of 18 games.

In the current tournament, the Heat beat the Hurricanes in the reverse fixture by wickets and will look to replicate the same in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website