Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 45, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Match 45 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 (WBBL 2023) will feature a face-off between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, November 18. The North Sydney Oval in Sydney will host this contest.

After four consecutive wins, the Sixers faced their sixth loss of the tournament in their previous game against the Perth Scorchers. The Scorchers set a challenging target of 189 runs despite Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner each taking two wickets.

In response, Perry was the standout performer with 40 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup crumbled as the Sixers were bowled out for 128 in 19.3 overs.

On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers registered their seventh win of the Women's Big Bash League season in their last game. They defeated the Sydney Thunder by six wickets.

The Strikers' robust bowling effort limited the Thunder to 118/6, with Megan Schutt and Anesu Mushangwe both securing two wickets. In the batting department, Katie Mack (26), Laura Wolvaardt (47), and Bridget Patterson (36*) led the way, guiding their team to victory in the 18th over.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 45, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 18th, 2023, Saturday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The surface at the North Sydney Oval has been a high-scoring wicket, providing an advantage to the batters. Bowlers will have to focus on maintaining their tight lengths to keep the batters at their toes.

In the eight games played at this venue, the team batting first has won on seven occasions. The average first-innings score has been around 200 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Records

The Sydney Sixers hold the upper hand in matchups against the Adelaide Strikers, clinching victory in 12 out of their 17 encounterss.

However, the Strikers have done well in the Women's Big Bash League this season, winning seven out of their 10 games. Additionally, in their last five face-offs with the Sixers, Adelaide has won in four, including a five-wicket win in the ongoing season.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

We can expect a pleasant temperature of 21°C at North Sydney Oval, Sydney, with no precipitation in sight and a comfortable humidity level of 58%. Saturday evening's weather is expected to be clear and comfortable at 7:00 pm (local time).

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle.

Adelaide Strikers

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers are enjoying a successful Women's Big Bash League season, securing seven wins and suffering only three losses so far. In contrast, the Sydney Sixers' performance has been a tad inconsistent, with the team recording five victories in 11 matches.

Despite the Sixers holding an edge in head-to-head matchups, their current form isn't great. The Strikers have already defeated them in the ongoing season and are marginal favorties to win again and narrow down the gap in their overall head-to-head records.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this Women's Big Bash League 2023 match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website