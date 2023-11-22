Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 50, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 50th match of WBBL 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, wherein the Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Stars at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

Perth Scorchers are currently ranked second in the points table. They have already secured a spot in the knockout phase with 16 points, despite a recent loss to Sydney Thunder.

Scorchers’ batters underperformed as Devine (15), Beth Mooney (26) and Amy Jones (37) scored in decent numbers while the rest were dismissed in single figures to finish at 116/8. The bowling effort was challenging, with no wickets taken except for a Taneale Peschel/Amy Edgar run-out, resulting in a 9-wicket defeat.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars secured their fourth win by defeating Brisbane Heat. A strong opening partnership of 56 runs between Sophia Dunkley and Maia Boucher set the tone, and Alice Capsey contributed 24 off 36. Temporary captain Annabel Sutherland's quick 37 (21) helped them set a target of 157 runs.

Sophie Day excelled with the ball, claiming a three-wicket haul. She was supported by Sutherland with two wickets, leading her team to a 15-run victory.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 50, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 22, 2023, Wednesday, 02:40 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth has hosted six matches out of which five have been won by the chasing team. The team batting first has posted an average score of around 175 runs. Given this trend, the side winning the toss will most probably opt to bowl first.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head Records

Out of 18 encounters between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women, the Scorchers have claimed victory in 10. However, the Stars have turned the tide recently, winning the last two meetings, including a close 7-run triumph this season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Scorching weather can be expected at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth with a temperature of 38°C. No rain is in sight with 0% precipitation, and the air will be dry with humidity at 15%. A brisk breeze of 27 km/h will accompany the sunny conditions at 5:00 pm (local time).

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Prediction

Perth Scorchers have had the upper hand against Melbourne Stars in their head-to-head matchups, although they suffered a defeat in the reverse fixture this season. Assessing the Scorchers' track record at their home ground, they have emerged victorious in three out of four games.

Therefore, the odds favor the Scorchers to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website